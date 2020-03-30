Killing Eve trailer confirms Eve’s fate after season 2 finale cliffhanger

The trailer for the new Killing Eve series has confirmed Eve’s fate after last season’s dramatic cliffhanger.

With Killing Eve set to return to screens within a matter of weeks, fans are desperate to find out what’s in store next.

Viewers were left astounded at the end of the last season when at the climax of an action-packed finale episode Eve (played by Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s hot and cold relationship reached a jaw-dropping peak when assassin Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) seemed to shoot Eve dead.

And while it did seem unlikely that the show would kill off their namesake, they have confirmed Eve’s fate with the season three trailer.

The one-minute trailer sees former Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh back in the role of Eve Polastri, surrounded by her regular team of Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens and Sean Delaney’s Kenny Stowton.

However, the start of the trailer makes clear that the globe-trotting Villanelle seems to be unaware that her former love has survived.

“I just had a really bad break-up,” says Villanelle as the trailer kicks off. “When I think about my ex, I realise I am so much happier now she’s dead”.

And it’s left fans even more desperate to find out what happens next!

After Eve was left for dead in the middle of an area of vast Roman ruins, it seemed unlikely that she would have been able to survive without the help of the only person who knew she was here – Villanelle.

But luckily for fans, they don’t have to wait long until finding out the ins and outs of what happened…

The drama will be available to stream – earlier than expected – on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 13th April – that means we only have two weeks to wait!

