Kiri and Lou on CBeebies – start date, cast and everything you need to know

This children's series is all about kindness!

Kiri and Lou is a brand new CBeebies series which has already proved hugely popular.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Kiri and Lou about?

The series follows the friendship between two prehistoric dinosaurs, who live in a beautiful forest.

They spend most of their time playing, making new friends and singing songs.

Each episode is a “fun adventure story” with an underlying emotional theme.

The official synopsis describes it as “gentle, sweet and endearing, inviting children into its magical world”.

Kiri is a feisty dinosaur and Lou is gentle and thoughtful, but the two have an unbreakable bond.

It’s a stop motion animation by the director of Corpse Bride and Coraline.

Who provides the voices for the series?

Flight of the Conchords’s Jermaine Clement stars as Lou and Lord of the Rings actress is Kiri. Josh Thomson, Rima Te Wiata and Jaquie Brown provide additional voices throughout the series.

Producer Fiona Copeland said of the series, “It has been wonderful to see the rest of the world connecting with these idiosyncratic, original characters.

“As concern for our planet increases, people are looking for natural values, which are reflected in the simplicity of Kiri and Lou’s world. We love that families are watching Kiri and Lou together and adults and siblings are enjoying it too.”

Where can we watch Kiri and Lou?

Families can watch episodes 1 – 15 via BBC iPlayer.

So far the series has already achieved 2 million requests on that format!

Future episodes will air on CBeebies from 8th June.

What else should we know?

The series screened in competition at Annecy International Animation Festival 2019, and won Cynopsis Best of the Best 2020 in New York.

Most recently has been selected as a finalist for Prix Jeunesse International, Germany. So it’s seeing some serious success!