Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2020 – start date, crafts and star guests

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is a new daytime delight.

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2020 starts today and it will see Kirstie Allsopp give a host of new festive tips!

The daytime series will be something to get your crafting teeth stuck into! Kirstie’s Christmas: Quick & Easy Craft, which was on recently at primetime, is also available to enjoy on Channel 4 on demand if you missed it.

When is Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2020 on?

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas starts on Monday November 30th on C4 at 5pm. It will run for two weeks.

What will Kirstie be up to?

Well in the primetime series – which has already aired – Kirstie promised simple, fun and affordable crafts which can be achieved in just 45 minutes. Kirstie was joined by some famous friends on the show including her Location, Location, Location co-presenter Phil Spencer.

“I’ve got my very own elf, Mr Phil Spencer, who’s on very good form,” said Kirstie. “He calls me ‘Mrs Christmas’, which is a fair comment. I’ve always loved Christmas because it rescues us from a gloomy time of year and never more so than in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Kirstie’s sister, professional florist Sofie, gave some festive florals tips. Plus Kirstie made some Christmas cards out of some leftover fabric.

And what is she up to in the daytime series?

The daytime series will be running from Monday to Friday for two weeks. And Phil will again be Kirstie’s Christmas Elf, a role we’re sure he’s delighted about… erm! Phil will be going into craft overdrive with everything from ice sculpting to woodwork. There will also be a competition element to the series with the country’s best crafters taking each other on. All this will be coming from a new festive Christmas grotto.

Is there a trailer?

No, you’ll just have to watch it!

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas starts on Monday November 30th at 5pm.

