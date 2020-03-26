There's deadly danger heading to Coronation Street...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees David Platt terrified when he is attacked at knifepoint by a gang of strangers.

The drama comes as David continues to spiral out of control following the news his wife Shona wants a divorce.

Coronation Street fans will know that Shona found herself in a coma after being shot on Christmas Day, but since walking up she is struggling to remember anything of her life before the incident.

But the most heartbreaking part of it all is she had just married love of her life David before the shooting, and now she doesn’t even remember who he is.

In typical David style he went off the rails, sharing a fling with Alina Pop and drinking in the day time.

And it is his new habit of drinking around the clock that gets him in trouble next week when he is wandering the street in a drunken state when two muggers target him.

David is worried when the gang start to surround him, but it is when one of them pulls out a knife that he starts to see his life flash before his eyes.

Realising that he is in huge danger, David knows he is going to have to act fast, and quickly pushes the attacker away and sprints off.

The gang follow him, but David finally manages to get rid of them by hiding in a fire escape to get away.

Once the coast is clear, David heads home shaken but unharmed… but instead of telling Gail and Nick about his ordeal, he keeps the whole thing to himself and pretends he is fine.

Later in the week David apologises to Alina for using her and the pair agree to be friends.

Is this the turning point for David? Will he now start to fight for his marriage with Shona?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.