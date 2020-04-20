Kris Marshall – things you didn’t know about the Death in Paradise legend

From working in Iceland to having a Canadian accent, there are lost of things you might know know about actor Kris Marshall...

Kris Marshall has been an actor for more than 20 years, having found fame as Nick Harper in TV comedy series, My Family.

He then went on to star in hit 2003 Christmas movie Love Actually as the happy-go-lucky Colin Frissell, who moves to America to find romance.

Kris joined crime drama series Death in Paradise back in 2013 for the show’s third series before leaving the role in the sixth series.

Despite leaving his role of Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise in 2017, Kris is currently back on our screens on a Monday night as the BBC brings back a number of past shows to keep viewers entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Most fans of the actor will know that:

He starred in an ITV adaptation of Jane Austin’s last novel, Sanditon, last year.

He starred in the crime drama The Bill before he was propelled into the limelight by My Family.

He won a British Comedy Award in 2002.

But what else do we know about Kris? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Kris Marshall: little known facts about the actor…

1. He once kept Jane Asher waiting

Kris admitted to The Big Issue that he was an hour late for his first ever day filming, which all actors know is a cardinal sin. He was filming a few scenes for 1993 film Closing Numbers and his poor timekeeping left co-star Jane Asher waiting… “Time is money on a film set, so I never did that again,” Kris joked.

2. He was the face of BT adverts

Kris appeared in the BT adverts for a staggering seven years as the character, Adam. The British public followed Adam’s life from 2005, watching the ups and downs in his relationship with former Spooks actress Esther Hall, who played his on/off partner, Jane. The couple’s dramas included moving house, breaking up, getting pregnant and preparing for a wedding.

3. Kris has hinted he would love to go back to Death in Paradise

During a press conference for his role as Tom Parker in Jane Austin’s Sanditon, Kris told Digital Spy he’d never say never to a cameo in Death in Paradise. His character Humphrey managed to escape Saint Marie without being killed off, unlike his unfortunate predecessor, DI Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller. And when asked if he would ever consider heading back he replied, “Absolutely. Would I go back and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally, yes.”

4. He once got fired from Iceland

Kris once revealed to The Big Issue that he had numbers jobs before becoming an actor. In the past he’s worked at travelling fairs, in an Aquafresh toothpaste factory, in nightclubs and was even fired from his job at Iceland for wearing blue sunglasses on the till!

5. He used to have a Canadian accent

Kris spent much of his childhood in Hong Kong and Canada because of his father’s job in the Royal Air Force. The family moved around because of Kris’s dad’s postings with work, leaving Kris speaking with a Canadian accent until he was 10.

6. He was once hit by a car

While out on a friend’s stag night in Bristol city centre back in 2008 Kris was run over by a car. The actor was rushed to Bristol Royal Infirmary where he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung, a damaged hip and a laceration to his head. He had extensive treatment for his injuries and managed to make a full recovery, even making it to a play called Fat Pig just three weeks later.

7. He almost became the 13th Doctor Who

There were huge rumours that Kris was set to become the next Doctor after actor Peter Capaldi left the role of the Time Lord, however Kris was pipped to the post by Jodie Whittaker who eventually took on the role, making her the first ever female to play the iconic character.

Kris Marshall’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor….

How old is he?

Kris Marshall’s age is 47. His date of birth is 11 April 1973.

Is he in a relationship?

Kris Marshall married his wife Hannah Dodkins in 2012.

Does he have kids?

Kris Marshall and wife Hannah have got two children together… a son called Thomas and a daughter called Elsie.

Where was he born?

Kris Marshall’s place of birth is Wells in Somerset.

How tall is he?

Kris Marshall’s height is 1.85 metres.

