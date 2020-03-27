Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh to star in BBC1’s The Syndicate

Kym has swapped the cobbles for a betting syndicate...

Former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh will appear in BBC1’s The Syndicate.

The Michelle Connor actress left the soap in January as she wanted to “explore new roles”, and it seems she’s found a great one.

Kym played Michelle for 13 years and became a Coronation Street favourite, but now she’s exploring something entirely different.

The Syndicate follows five members of a betting syndicate who win the lottery, and is written and created by Kay Mellor.

Each series follows a different syndicate in a different location. The first series took place in a supermarket.

Following that, the second took place in public hospital and the third was a stately home, so each is completely different.

A TV insider told The Sun, “Landing a part in The Syndicate is something of a coup for Kym, as Kay is still viewed as one of telly’s top writers.”

They added, “And she has shown to have the pulling power to attract big-name actors to her projects, so Kym is likely to be in good company with this cast.

“This will be viewed as a prestigious first step to carving out a new chapter in her career after leaving Corrie.”

Plenty of famous faces have starred in The Syndicate, including Siobhan Finneran, Alison Steadman and Kim’s Corrie co-star Melanie Hill.

Other names include Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page and stand-up comedian Lenny Henry.

The fourth season will follow dog kennel workers who form a syndicate, and filming is expected to start later this year.

This installment will be split between Leeds and Las Vegas.

Previous seasons of The Syndicate are not currently available on iPlayer, so we’ll have to wait patiently for our next fix!