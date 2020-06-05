Ex Coronation Street star Kym Marsh confirmed for exciting new presenting role

Well done, Kym!

Ex Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has landed an exciting new presenting role.

The pop star turned soap actress is set to star in a new BBC1 project helping people facing consumer rights battles triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

Kym, who played Corrie’s Michelle Connor for over a decade, will host the new programme, which has been given a working title of One Day Live alongside Watchdog’s Matt Allwright in order to answer questions from viewers about consumer issues surrounding things like holidays, health and work in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll be shot in the One Show studio and air on Mondays at 10am, beginning June 15.

Speaking on the telly initiative, Kym said, “The last couple of months of lockdown has presented challenges for families across the country, often unsure of where to turn for advice.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new series with Matt, to help tackle some of the problems people are facing, reassuring viewers with top tips and advice from some of the nation’s leading consumer experts.”

Lots of Kym’s social media followers sent their praise after she announced the new job, with one penning, “Nice one Kym. You’ll smash it!”

“Amazing news Kym. Will definitely be tuning in,” another seconded.

It comes after long running BBC favourite Watchdog was axed as a standalone show and included as a segment in The One Show, reportedly due to cuts throughout the Beeb.

A TV source is said to have told The Sun, “The BBC is being forced to make cuts and unfortunately the bosses have decided they cannot justify keeping Watchdog as a full series, twice a year.”

However, BBC bosses hoped that the change up would mean Watchdog’s help would reach a wider audience.

Carla-Maria Lawson, the Head of Daytime and Early Peak at the BBC, said: “Watchdog has been tenaciously fighting for viewers rights since the strand started 40 years ago within Nationwide.

“So it’s fitting that in its anniversary year we are able to open up the potential for viewers to connect with the brand through The One Show.”