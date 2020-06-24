Kym Marsh will be presenting true crime documentary Murder at my Door

The Michelle Connor actress will be delving into the world of true crime!

Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh will present a new documentary series.

The former Michelle Connor actress fronts Murder at my Door, an eight-part true crime series.

Murder at my Door explores cases of innocent people who were murdered in their own homes by people they trusted.

The cases are told through testimonies from those closest to the victims, as well as detectives and forensic experts.

It also features photography from each crime scene and “specially-shot filming at each location” to retrace the steps of each murder.

The documentary was commissioned by A+E Networks UK and produced by Woodcut Media.

A spokesperson for the network revealed that “sensitivity surrounding the victims’ family and friends” has been “paramount”.

Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of talent at A+E Networks UK added, “Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh tells these important stories from new perspectives and breathes life into what, for many, was a passing newspaper headline, but which has left scars and fissures for those involved which endure to this day.”

Woodcut’s Matthew Gordon adds, “We are delighted to be teaming-up again with A+E Networks and Crime + Investigation to produce a series that highlights some truly harrowing cases these individuals could never have foreseen.

“Sensitivity surrounding the victims’ family and friends has also been paramount during filming in order to relay these stories in their raw form, to create compelling viewing but with integrity.”

Kym Marsh left Coronation Street after 13 years, and will join BBC series The Syndicate for its fourth series.

Kym’s character is yet to be confirmed, but we’re excited to see her in action!

Murder at my Door is expected to air on channel Crime + Investigation in Autumn 2020.