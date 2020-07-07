Larry Lamb speaks out on rumours of a Gavin and Stacey movie

He'd love there to be one... fingers crossed!

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has spoken out about the possibility of the smash hit comedy being made into a film.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, the actor, who plays placid Essex dad Mick Shipman in the iconic comedy, addressed the rumours that a Gavin and Stacey movie is on the way following the success of the 2019 Christmas special.

The Shipmans and the Wests made a long-awaited return to our screens on Christmas Day last year, ten years after the third and final series of the show ended.

Larry said, “I remember talking to James [Corden] about the whole thing of having had 10 years of being asked if it was coming back, then you do the Christmas special and you’re back answering the same question. It’s a drug the nation is hooked on. I don’t know if there is [a movie]. I’d love it if there is.”

The former EastEnders star also praised James Corden, who co-wrote Gavin and Stacey alongside Ruth Jones, for his talent and applauded him for his success across the pond, confessing he’s not surprised by his rise to US stardom.

“James is a phenomenon. He’s kind of been doing it for years, it’s timing. It’s all about timing. The talent’s always been there.”

This comes after Larry’s on-screen wife Alison Steadman revealed just how keen she is for the award winning comedy to return for one last stint.

“I don’t take any notice of rumours. But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved,” Alison, who plays Pam Shipman, told Radio Times.

With the one-off special festive leaving devoted fans of the show gobsmacked with its cliffhanger ending, Matt Horne, who plays Gavin, has also chatted about rumours of a follow up episode, in which viewers find out if Smithy accepts on-off lover Nessa’s out-of-the-blue marriage proposal.

“My personal view, is I don’t think that James and Ruth can possibly leave it where it is. Because, you know, we left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t think it would be right to leave it there,” he said.