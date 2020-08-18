LEGENDARY character’s DEATH set to rock Emmerdale next week

It's sad news for the Sugden family...

There is heartbreak heading for Emmerdale favourite Victoria Sugden next week when news of a tragic family death reaches her.

The shock news will be revealed in a phone call to Victoria that the legendary character, Annie Sugden, has passed away off screen.

Actress Shelia Mercier played the role of Annie from the soap’s first episode in 1972 until her departure in 1994.

Sheila then made occasional guest appearances as Annie through the years before her final time on screen in 2009.

Long-time fans of Emmerdale will remember that Annie moved to Spain when she departed from the village.

She made a return to the village in 2009 for the funeral of her son, Jack Sugden, paying tribute to actor Clive Hornby, who had passed away the previous year.

The village will be left reeling at the news that Annie has died, hit by the fact they have lost an iconic matriarch.

Emmerdale will air this storyline as a tribute to actress Sheila, who sadly passed away in December last year at the grand age of 100.

Victoria’s heartbreaking phone call

Next week Marlon Dingle will be seen trying to rekindle the romance between Victoria and her on/off boyfriend Luke Posner.

Convinced that the pair should be together, Malone decides to play match maker.

But just as he’s trying to convince Victoria to give her romance with Luke another chance, Victoria gets a call with devastating news.

News of Annie’s death will reach Victoria, leaving her reeling… and leaving Marlon feeling terrible for his friend.

Watch these Emmerdale scenes on Friday 28th August on ITV – see our TV Guide for listings.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.