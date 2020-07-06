Is Aaron Dingle set to finally move on from his doomed marriage to Robert?

It has been hinted that a new love interest could be heading to Emmerdale for Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)… signalling the start of a new direction for the character.

Emmerdale viewers have been left bereft since Robert Sugden got sent to prison for killing Lee Posner, the man who raped Robert’s sister, Victoria and left her pregnant.

But it wasn’t just the minimum of 14 years that Robert is facing in jail that left fans upset.

They were more worried about what this meant for their beloved couple, ‘Robron’.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Robert and Aaron together, but sadly when Robert went to prison he cut off all ties with Aaron.

Robert believed this was the best way to end their marriage, but Aaron was understandably devastated.

End of the line…

A lockdown episode also addressed Aaron and Robert’s relationship, with Aaron getting a letter from Robert in prison.

After months of not hearing from his ex, Aaron was thrilled to finally get some closure on his marriage.

Moving on…

It has now been reported that Aaron is ready to move forward and a new love interest will arrive in the village for him later this year.

And if reports are to be believed, the new face will be someone from Aaron’s past.

A source told The Sun that the new character, called Ben, is someone that Aaron went to school with.

But to make matters complicated, Aaron reportedly used to bully Ben being gay…

“Aaron wasn’t always the Aaron fans have grown to love – as a teenager he was completely different.

“Ben will force him to confront what happened in school and sparks could fly between them.

“It’s going to be a dramatic and explosive storyline full of twists and turns.

“There’s the potential that Aaron and Ben could develop into something more – but viewers will have to wait to see how it plays out.”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.