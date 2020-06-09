Len Goodman reveals why he’s glad he left Strictly Come Dancing

'I’d done the show for 12 years and I couldn’t think of what else to say about the Viennese Waltz'

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has admitted he’s glad he left the BBC dance contest when he did.

The ballroom dancing pro, 76, acted on the judging panel of the smash hit telly favourite from 2004 until 2017, when he was replaced by Shirley Ballas.

Confessing that his departure came when he was running out of steam on the programme, he said, “I do think it was the right time for me to leave because I’d done the show for 12 years and I couldn’t think of what else to say about the Viennese Waltz.

“I suppose I could have carried on until people wanted rid of me, but I was still quite popular, so that was good. I think Shirley has done a wonderful job, she stayed true to herself and didn’t try to be like me. The show is still great and I think it’s good that there are two men and two women on the panel,” he told the Radio Times.

Chatting about how he’s been getting on during the UK coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Len explained he’s been keeping busy outdoors.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in the garden during lockdown, we’ve grown a few vegetables and there’s something lovely about watching a lettuce grow and then having it in a salad.

“Maybe I could take over from Monty Don or Alan Titchmarsh on their gardening shows,” he joked.

“I don’t want to retire but I’m in a very nice position that if nice things come along I do them. If not then it’s fine.”

The 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing is currently hanging in the balance due to the worldwide health crisis, with stars and bosses of the show unsure how strict social distancing measures will work alongside the show’s well-loved format.

There has been talks of removing the energetic studio audience from the glitzy show, with producers insisting the show’s vibe can remain the same without one.