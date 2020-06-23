Former head judge Len Goodman reveals the latest Strictly Come Dancing news...

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has talked about the possibility of the show making it to our screens this year, despite the setbacks the coronavirus pandemic may throw in its way.

Strictly Come Dancing relies on close contact and long training hours between celebs and dancing pros – something that doesn’t align with the current social distancing advice issued by the UK government.

There are already rumours that contestants and professionals may be forced to quarantine for two weeks and self-isolate together in order to minimise the risk of the Covid-19 virus spreading.

It has also been hinted that Strictly Come Dancing may have to go ahead without a live studio audience.

Len has his say

But Len has given his thoughts on whether the show will actually go ahead…

The 76-year-old star, who was Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge for 12 years before quitting in 2016, appeared on ITV’s This Morning today to chat to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about life in lockdown.

Appearing live from his back garden, where he has been growing plenty of veg, Len said, “I don’t know – I haven’t been told by the BBC. But I am convinced the BBC will make Strictly work.”

Len also admitted there’s a few ways in which Strictly Come Dancing bosses will get around the risks.

Safety measures will be put in place

He told Holly and Phillip: “This will all come to an end and we can all sit down and watch it as we used to with our children and grandparents.

“They’ll put dancers in hotels or test everyone daily.”

Later in the day, Len’s judging colleague Craig Revel Horwood chatted to the Loose Women panel, confirming Strictly is a go.

“I’m looking forward to the show this year – it’s going ahead, I know that!

“It gives a us a chance to look at the show in a new creative light.

“I have heard the same rumours about same a sex couple on Strictly this year. So it looks like it but I don’t know,” he added.