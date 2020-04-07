Liar fans DIVIDED over THIS final twist as season 2 draws to a close

Fans were left disappointed by the second instalment...

Liar season 2 concluded this week and while lots of viewers were loving the final twist, not all fans were happy with the ending.

Following Andrew Earlham’s (Ioan Gruffudd) death at the end of season 1, fans were trying to work out who did it.

Laura Nielsen (Joanne Froggatt) had been the prime suspect from early on, after she was sexually assaulted by Andrew.

But it was strongly suggested that she was innocent, and someone had been framing her for the murder.

In fact, fans were quick to come up with their own theories at the beginning of season 2.

But despite fans dismissing Laura as the murderer, she’d been lying to the audience the whole time.

Because yes, Laura did kill Andrew by slitting his throat and leaving him for dead in the marshes.

Andrew had planned on faking his own death and framing Laura, but ended up dying for real.

As the truth came out and Laura was allowed to walk away, many fans were loving the final twist…

However, it seems opinion is divided because other fans were left disappointed that the police hadn’t taken action…

It seems that perhaps some fans were anticipating a more dramatic twist to season 2, especially after their expectations were based on the series of intriguing flashbacks.

But despite fans almost predicting Andrew’s true intentions, the truth had been hiding in plain sight the whole time.

What did you think of the Liar season 2 ending?

And could there be a season three on the cards? Watch this space…

You can now catch up with the complete season two of Liar over on ITVHub.