Liar fans convinced THIS character murdered Andrew Earlham

The crime series is back to discover the truth about Andrew's murder...



Liar fans have had to wait almost three years for the ITV crime drama to return, and after last night’s gripping opener many fans reckon they’ve already cracked who murdered Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd)!

Last season, we found out the truth about Andrew’s dark history which resulted in his murder at the end of the series. But prime suspect Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) has insisted she’s innocent of the crime.

So who was behind Andrew’s grisly murder? Whilst it might take a while for viewers to get a definite answer to that question, some fans are convinced they already know who’s behind it.

Liar fans have started pointing the figure at Laura’s sister Katy Sutcliffe (Zoë Tapper). As her older sister and former colleague of Andrew’s, it would make sense that she’d want to protect her sister. So the motive certainly checks out…

The theory became even more compelling when Andrew’s final moments were revealed. He begged his friend Oliver to get a bag from the hospital which contained money, his passport and car keys so he could make a getaway.

But Oliver dropped the car keys by mistake on the way out, and they were later picked up by Katy. They then ended up in Laura’s bedroom drawer, but why? And how?

The discovery of the keys in Laura’s house led to her arrest, with her insisting she had no idea how they ended up there. If she’s telling the truth, they were definitely planted there ahead of the investigation.

This has led some fans to believe that Katy tried to frame her sister. One wrote, “So Katy picked the car key up in the changing room, she has something to do with it being planted at Laura’s then? #Liar”

Another agreed, writing, “Laura’s sister was the one with the key possibly she planted it in her place trying to frame Laura #Liar

A third simply added, “Laura’s sister? #Liar”

And a fourth was convinced it was Katy who did the planting, and added, “Would Katie have recognised that it was Andrew’s car key? I suppose she must have done if she planted it in Laura’s flat. I’m gripped, almost painfully #Liar”

A fifth even suggested Katy could’ve done it under the influence, writing, “Katie got drunk and put the key in Laura’s flat maybe? #Liar”

Many fans are still convinced of Laura’s innocence, as she’s the obvious suspect, so could Katy really be the person behind planting those keys in Laura’s flat?

There’s a chance Katy knows more than she’s letting on, as she’s already lied to her sister once. In the first season, Katy was having an affair with Laura’s ex Tom which left her estranged from her husband and sister after the truth came out.

Does she have the potential to keep an even darker secret from Laura?

We’ll have to wait until next week to find out more.

Liar season 2 continues next Monday 9th March at 9pm on ITV.