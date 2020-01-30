Will Laura be accused of murdering evil Andrew?

Liar season 2, starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd, will return to ITV very soon.

The first series of the hit thriller saw Laura Nielson (Downton Abbey’s Froggatt) accuse surgeon Andrew Earlham of sexual assault, which he fiercely denied.

Liar proved to be one of the highlights of 2017 with over nine million fans debating who was telling the truth. It was finally revealed that Andrew was lying and he went on the run before shockingly his body was discovered on marshland.

Liar season 2 start date: When will it be back on ITV?

ITV is yet to officially confirm a start date, but it shouldn’t be too long now…

Liar series 2 plot: What’s in store?

The second series, which features flashbacks, will reveal who murdered Andrew and why. It picks the story up after Andrew’s body is found and three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the sexual assault of 19 women. An obvious murder suspect is Laura…

“It was an exciting cliffhanger that everyone loved and the story picks up directly after the last episode,” says Harry Williams, who co-writes the drama with brother Jack.

“Ioan’s brilliant. The hardest part was making sure there’s enough of him in it but there’s plenty!” adds Jack. “You want to know what’s happening next. We’re delighted it’s back.”

MORE: Everything we know so far about new Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse

Who’s in it?

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd – who says series two is very exciting – once again take on the leading roles of Laura and Andrew.

Meanwhile, former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly joins the cast as DI Inspector Karen Renton, who alongside DS Rory Maxwell (returning star Danny Webb), must find Andrew’s killer. Ex Emmerdale and Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall and The Widow’s Howard Charles have also joined the cast.

Liar season 2 trailer: What does it reveal?

The trailer strongly hints that Laura is going to be accused and arrested for Andrew’s murder. “There’s a long list of people who had reason to kill him. I did not murder Andrew Earlham,” protests Laura passionately in the gripping trailer.

What else do we know about Liar season 2?