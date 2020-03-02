ITV Liar star Joanna Froggatt confirms the future of the series

It’s been almost three years since the first series…

Liar fans will be disappointed to learn that there won’t be a third instalment, according to star Joanne Froggatt.

The first series saw rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) die after having his throat slashed, and there are plenty of suspects who could be responsible for his murder as Liar season 2 kicks off tonight.

School teacher Laura Nielsen (Joanne Froggatt) was raped by Andrew after being set up on a date with him. This makes her the prime suspect in this murder case. But did Laura really do it?

Now, Laura has the backing of DI Renton (Katherine Kelly), who believes she’s innocent and vows to find the real killer.

But series two could be the end of Liar, meaning fans won’t have to wait long to find out what happened to Andrew.

Joanne told The Sun that she was pleasantly surprised by the reaction. She said, “Certainly it was the biggest reaction I’ve ever had with anything I’ve done in terms of an overnight reaction.

“I was getting on a flight during the first season and 11 people came up to me and said: ‘Oh my God, we love it!’”

She added, “It’s lovely to think you’ve been a part of something that people are invested in and so excited about. It’s a really nice feeling and I’m proud we’ve done another series.”

But Joanne has told fans that the new series will mark “the end” of the story, as they don’t want to take it too far. She revealed of Liar season 2, “This will be the end of Andrew and Laura’s story. I think it’s really honest with the viewers.

“There’s nothing worse than investing your time in something and then you get to season three and think: ‘Oh, it’s all gone too far. I don’t believe it’.”

Liar season 2 begins on Monday 2 March at 9pm on ITV1.