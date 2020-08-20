Doctor Foster spin off Life will start this autumn

Life, which is a spin off to the incredible successful Suranne Jones hit Doctor Foster, is heading soon to BBC1.

Written by Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett, it will see Victoria Hamilton reprise her Doctor Foster role. But in a twist the character she plays, Anna, is now going under the name of Belle and seeking to rebuild her life.

Anna, or Belle as we should now call her, was Gemma’s neighbour in Doctor Foster. Life is one of a number of new shows heading to the BBC soon including Strike: Lethal White and Roadkill, which stars Hugh Laurie.

Will Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer appear in new Doctor Foster spin off Life?

It doesn’t appear that either Suranne Jones or Jodie Comer will reprise their roles from Doctor Foster. The hit drama ran for two series following Dr Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) as she suspects her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair. Simon was of course having an affair with Kate Parks, played by Killing Eve’s Jodie.

Life release date: When will Life be shown on BBC1?

Autumn 2020. The BBC is yet to give an official start date (see our TV Guide for full listings).

What’s the plot of Life?

Life tells the story of the residents of a large house divided into four flats. It will follow four different stories that all intertwine. The Beeb says Life will explore “love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between”.

Who’s in the cast?

Victoria Hamilton stars as pilates teacher Belle, who’s new life is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of her chaotic 15-year-old niece Maya (Erin Kellyman). There’s further complications when her ex husband Neil (Adam James) turns up in the series. Meanwhile, Gail (Gavin and Stacey’s Alison Steadman), who is married to Henry (Doctor Who’s Peter Davison), sees her life turned upside down by a chance encounter.

Meanwhile, David (Adrian Lester) risks his marriage to Kelly (Rachael Stirling) when he meets the impulsive Saira (Saira Choudhry) on holiday. And heavily pregnant Hannah (Melissa Johns) has her nice life with Liam (Joshua James) upended when the man she had a one night stand with, Andy (Calvin Demba), pops up again…

Is there a trailer for Life?

Not yet. We will post one when there is.

How many parts is it?

Life, which was filmed in and around Manchester, is six parts.