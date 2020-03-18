Neighbours legend Des Clarke is back in Erinsborough!

Familiar face Des Clarke returns to Neighbours for romance today, but it’s not long before he finds his life in danger instead.

As the special 35th anniversary celebrations continue in Neighbours, another familiar face from the past returns to Ramsay Street when Des Clarke comes back to his old stomping ground.

But while Paul might be thrilled to see his old friend, he has really asked him back for Jane Harris… and Paul is determined to do some matchmaking!

Paul invites Des to Paige and Mark’s wedding, which for once goes without a hitch as the pair make their second attempt to tie the knot.

But while the new Mr and Mrs Brennan look the procure of happiness, Jane can’t hide her surprise when she gets to the ceremony and sees her old flame standing there.

Long-time Neighbours fans will know that Jane and Des have got a lot of history… but will Paul’s attempts to play cupid work?

While Jane is pleased to see her old friend and agrees to have dinner with him, Des hasn’t had the chance to tell her that he is there because Paul told him there could be a chance of them reigniting their romance.

But Paul drops the bombshell that he is trying to matchmake Jane and Des… and Jane is far from happy.

Fuming that Paul would meddle in her love life once again, especially so soon after the Mannix drama, she turns to leave, but gets her foot stuck in part of Paige and Mark’s wedding arch, pulling it down around her.

But as the structure falls, it hits Des over the head and leaves him lying lifeless on the floor.

Is this the end for Des so soon after returning to Erinsborough?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5

Neighbours Late: Endgame airs from Monday 16th March – Friday 20th March at 10pm on Channel 5