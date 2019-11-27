LIFE or DEATH drama for THIS Neighbours favourite today after hit and run HORROR

Today's Neighbours sees David Tanaka left for dead after a terrifying collision with a car...

Today’s Neighbours is definitely not one to be missed because it is action-packed full of drama and stunts as we see doctor David Tanaka left fighting for his life after he is mown down by a speeding car.

The drama starts when David discovers husband Aaron Brennan has been lying to him about the illegal fight club that Ned Willis has found himself caught up in.

Neighbours fans will remember that Aaron worked out that Ned was caught up in the dark world of illegal fighting following his harrowing stabbing at the hands of stalker Scarlett last month.

Aaron was desperate to help Ned and followed him to the fighting ring where he pulled him off his opponent before he killed him.

But Ned asked Aaron not to tell David about his fighting, knowing that being the doctor who treated his opponent in hospital, he would have a duty to report the case to the police.

Lying to his husband didn’t sit well with Aaron, but he agreed as long as Ned promised to get professional help for his issues. But today’s Neighbours sees Aaron come clean to David about his lies, leading to a huge argument between the pair.

As David goes out for a late night bike ride, it soon becomes something he will regret when a speeding car ploughs into him at full speed, leaving him fighting for his life over the coming weeks.

Actor Takaya Honda, who plays doomed David, recently told us that even he was shocked with how traumatic the car crash scene is…

“Filming was really interesting… it was CGI and digital stuff, which often means you have to film it all in sections, but the small bits I have seen are brutal. The audience will be shocked, I was surprised I didn’t have any broken bones from it!

“It’s a shocking hit and it will be interesting to see how the audience react. There will be plenty of GIFs made of it! Lots gets watered down in Neighbours because of the time we are on, but this is a real measure of what the audience was willing to watch. It’s not very Neighbours!”

David’s accident marks the start of a huge Christmas storyline for Neighbours, with his friends and family desperately trying to find a kidney match before he dies. But will they manage to find a match before it’s too late?

