A fire in tonight's Coronation Street leaves Gemma Winter and her babies in serious danger...

Tonight’s Coronation Street sees someone start a fire at Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter’s house, causing serious drama for the new mum and her four babies.

The trouble comes after Bernie Winter’s misguided attempts to get evidence that Kel Hinchley is a paedophile.

But as news spreads, a vigilante targets the house this evening, leaving Gemma and her quads in serious danger as fire spreads through their home.

As always it is chaos at Gemma and Chesney’s house as the pair try and juggle looking after their four babies.

But with the lack of sleep getting to them, they decide to tag team having a nap, and while Gemma gets some rest Chesney goes to the shops.

However, while his back is turned someone gratifies ‘PAEDO’ on their house, before putting a burning rag through the letter box and setting the house on fire.

But still fast asleep, Gemma is oblivious to the danger she’s in and as the fire starts to spread, things don’t look good for the new mum.

Later Chesney gets home and is horrified to see what has been sprayed on the front of their house, but it’s only when he sees flames at the front door that he realises someone has set fire to the house and races to save Gemma and the babies.

Thankfully Abi is only across the cobbles and races over to put the fire out with an extinguisher from the garage, saving the day.

But while a shaken Gemma might be okay, she is stunned to realise what has happened and is horrified when she realises just how bad things could have been if Chesney hadn’t got home when he did.

As the ambulance arrives, Gemma and Chesney go to the hospital with their four babies after paramedics tell them they need to be kept in, along with Gemma, for observation after all the smoke they have inhaled.

Chesney is fuming when Bernie and Paul arrive at the hospital and he lashes out that them, verbally attacking them for bringing danger to their door.

But will the babies be okay or has Bernie brought more trouble to the cobbles than anyone realises?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.