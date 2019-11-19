Line of Duty new lead! Kelly Macdonald to star as cop under AC-12 suspicion

Trainspotting and Giri/Haji actress joins cast

Line of Duty always revolves around the actions of a “dodgy” cop – now Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald will play the show’s guest lead in the next series of the BBC1 hit.

The 43-year-old star, most recently seen in Giri/Haji, will play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose strange conduct raises eyebrows at AC-12.

Kelly will follow in the footsteps of Lennie James (Detective Inspector Tony Gates in series one), Keeley Hawes (Lindsay Denton in series two and three), Daniel Mays (Sergeant Danny Waldron in series three), Thandie Newton (Detective Chief Inspector Roseanne ‘Roz’ Huntley in series four) and Stephen Graham (Detective Sergeant John Corbett in series five).

All played cops who come under investigation of AC-12 and it looks like Kelly will be at the heart of the action in the new series as Joanne.

What will AC-12’s Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) discover when they start digging into Joanne’s life?

Line of Duty writer and showrunner, Jed Mercurio, said: “We’re honoured that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line Of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Simon Heath, CEO and Creative Director of World Productions, said: “The Line Of Duty team have always been huge fans of her work, so we’re thrilled Kelly has agreed to join us this series to pit her wits against AC-12.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “We’re delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six. She’s one of the UK’s most versatile actors and we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line Of Duty team.”

The new series will start filming next year.

