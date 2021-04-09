Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar denies Hastings is H (but is he bluffing?!)

Adrian Dunbar has just made the hunt for H in Line of Duty a little bit easier. Or has he?!

Adrian Dunbar might well have just ruined many Line of Duty fans’ theories about H’s identity. We’ve all wanted to know one thing for years now… who is H!?

Thanks to his shady behaviour in Line of Duty series 5, many people believed that Superintendent Ted Hastings could be the final mystery member working with the OCG.

However, Adrian Dunbar may well have just debunked this theory. Appearing on the How to Fail podcast, he chatted about the moment he got the script which confirmed he wasn’t H in the previous season.

Adrian said: “It was absolutely a relief for me, as I spent all this time playing this character as I saw him with a sense of duty and a moral core”.

Ted is a fan favourite precisely because he and the rest of AC-12 conduct themselves to the letter of the law. He explained how hard it would have been to carry on playing the role. He added: “To have found out I was somehow an arch-villain… I would have been in real difficulty accepting that.”

Adrian also told us how Jed Mercurio approaches the show. He said: “Jed was aware that our audience, and audiences in general, like to think that those people who are in charge do have a sense of moral fortitude and that there are people out there who will do the right thing.”

“So, all that was riding on the idea that Ted could be a baddie, so I am glad he came out of it with flying colours.”

So, it seems like Adrian Dunbar has cleared his name… or has he? Line of Duty has surprised us enough times as is, so maybe Adrian is just trying to throw us off the scent?! After all, no one was expecting Ryan Pilkington to show up again! We’ll just have to wait and see whether we’ll ever find out who H is!

Line of Duty season 6 continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. If you need to catch up, you can find every episode on BBC iPlayer right now.