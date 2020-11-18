Line of Duty is heading back to our screens for a new series...

Line of Duty fans have been waiting patiently for the start of series six after filming was delayed due to the current pandemic.

But, thankfully, the wait is almost over and it has been confirmed that the new series of the crime drama is just a few months away.

New year, new series

The BBC has announced that series six is coming to our screens early next year, and will be aired before the end of March 2021.

Originally the series was due to be filmed and aired this year, but when television studios across the world came grinding to a halt in March, filming was postponed.

Thankfully, production kicked off again in September, with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio keeping fans up to date with what is going on behind the scenes with pictures on his Twitter account.

Much like the previous years, Line of Duty series six will see AC-12’s team, Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott back to what they do best – cracking another case.

As always, new series will see the storyline revolve around one central character that the team are investigating, and this time the shady character will be DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Harry Potter star Kelly MacDonald.

The new series will also continue the search for H, which we now believe is a group of four corrupt officers, rather than just one individual as previously thought.

Three dodgy officers have been exposed, but after DI Cottan revealed on his deathbed that there were four H’s, the hunt for the fourth is still on.

Line of Duty series 6 will air on BBC1 in 2021 – see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy.

You can catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer now.