Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio reveals when series six will finish filming

Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio has revealed when the show will finish filming its sixth series.

Jed Mercurio has finally given an update on when Line of Duty fans could be expecting the sixth series to hit screens.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, production for the show was put on hold with fans having been desperate to know when season six will drop.

Following the launch of the first series on BBC1 earlier this week, the cast and crew of the hit show took part in a live question and answer session on the internet.

And of course the first question on everybody’s lips was how long we will have to wait until we can finally feast on some new episodes after the classic season five cliffhanger we were left with.

And in some good news for fans, Jed revealed that the team have set a date for filming, with the ultimate goal of wrapping up by this Christmas.

“We do [know the date],” Jed told the Radio Times.

“It won’t come as a surprise to us,” he continued. “There are a few things to figure out, but we’re working towards a day… I know a date has been talked about in the press, but as usual they got it wrong.”

“We are working towards a day and if we can get over all the hurdles we will be back filming,” he added.

“We’d love to be on air next year, so we really have to make sure we complete our filming before Christmas.”

It comes after the showrunner revealed that the team may have to re-write what they had already started on before the coronavirus outbreak and start anew.

“We’re all considering [a re-write],” he said back in May. “We shot for four weeks in a pre-lockdown world, and all that material would have to be re-shot if we were going to change things.

“That would have huge cost implications, but we are considering it.”

We can’t wait to tune in!