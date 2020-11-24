Line of Duty: Brand new images revealed as filming wraps for series 6

Line of Duty fans are in for a treat as new pictures are revealed...

Line of Duty fans will be thrilled with the news that filming has finally wrapped for the much-anticipated series 6.

The wait for the new series has been slightly longer than usual due to a pause in filming over lockdown earlier this year.

Thankfully production for the sixth instalment of Jed Mercurio’s crime thriller kicked off again in August, and it has now been confirmed by the BBC that filming has wrapped.

When will Line of Duty series 6 start?

It was announced recently that the new series will be aired in early 2021, with the BBC hinting that the show will be on our screens before March.

To mark the exciting milestone for the new series, the BBC has released new images from the show which see Kelly Macdonald in her new guest role.

A new addition to the cast

The Trainspotting and Harry Potter star will be playing Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

Joanne is the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose unconventional conduct attracts the attention of AC-12.

Of course series 6 will also see AC-12’s finest, Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) back to crack the new case.

Speaking of the new series, Jed Mercurio said: “Thanks so much to our brilliant cast and crew who applied rigorous Covid safety measures to deliver Line of Duty 6 to our wonderful fans.

“We’re all immensely grateful to World Productions and the BBC for the unswerving support they’ve given us in a time of unprecedented challenges to UK television production.”

Simon Heath, executive producer for World Productions added: “Huge praise has to go to Jed, Kelly, Vicky, Martin, Adrian.

“They, along with the brilliant Line of Duty cast and crew completed filming on Series 6 yesterday after 5 months of lockdown and three more of shooting under the most trying of circumstances.

“The audience is in for a treat next year”

The launch date for the new series will be announced in due course.

Series 1-5 of Line of Duty are available to stream in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer.