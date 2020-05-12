Line of Duty cast reunite for mini episode to support the NHS

AC-12 teamed up for a Twitter special!

Line of Duty’s cast reunited for a one-off special to support the NHS.

Creator Jed Mercurio shared the clip to Twitter, revealing they were raising money for Asks for Masks.

The event is an auction of fantastic prizes to raise funds for PPE and the AC-12 team were happy to get involved.

The actors appeared remotely in character, to discuss a “coded message” they had received.

Ted (Adrian Dunbar) was convinced it had come from the series mystery antagonist known as H.

Confused, he said, “PPE, NHS. I mean mother of God, what in the blue blazes does that mean?!”

Fellow team members Steve (Martin Compston) and Kate (Vicky McClure) corrected him, saying it wasn’t a coded message at all.

They revealed it was a reference to Asks for Masks, before directing fans to the charity link.

Jed Mercurio’s tweet has encouraged fans to get involved in the auction, and support the NHS during these difficult times.

Over 800 fans liked the fun video, delighted by the reunion.

The auction has lots of different prizes, many of which are perfect for TV fans.

Prizes include a Strictly Come Dancing Masterclass with Kristina Rihanoff and a James Bond Presentation signed by all Bond actors.

Line of Duty was due to return for its sixth series this year, but it’s been delayed due to lockdown.

As a result of this, fans might have to wait until 2021 to see the next instalment.

But it’s looking like it’ll be worth the wait, as we’ve already had some hints about what to expect.

Trainspotting star Kelly MacDonald is joining the cast as a cop under suspicion.

And Jed Mercurio teased some behind the scenes images showing our favourites at work.