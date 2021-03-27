Line of Duty character Gail Vella – who is the Series 6 murder victim?

Line of Duty: Everything you need to know about Gail Vella, played by Andi Osho...

Line of Duty Series 6 brings us a brand new police investigation to keep us guessing as Operation Lighthouse works to solve the murder case of journalist Gail Vella.

But what do we know about the new Line of Duty character?

As suspected police corruption and OCG links to this case keep our heads spinning, here is everything we know about tragic character Gail Vella…

Who is Gail Vella in Line of Duty?

Gail Vella is an investigative TV journalist who was shot dead outside her house in the Kingsgate area on 10th September 2019 at point blank range.

It has been suggested by the investigating team that she was either the target of a contract killing, or that she was murdered in cold blood by a crazed fan or stalker.

Gail’s high-profile and yet unsolved murder is now being worked on under the investigation name Operation Lighthouse, which is being lead by newcomer DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) and has none other than a certain Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) on the team after she relocated from AC-12.

As anyone who has watched past series of Line of Duty will know, the Kingsgate area of town features heavily in the show.

First there is the now infamous Kingsgate Printing Services which was a focus point in Series 5 when undercover-cop-gone-rogue John Corbett used it to cover his fake passport business.

The printing company also made a brief appearance in episode one of Series 6, which fans think holds some significance for future episodes.

Kingsgate is also the location of Terry Boyle’s flat, which is situated directly opposite the Kingsgate Printing Services shop.

Who plays Gail Vella?

48-year-old Andi Osho plays the ill-fated Line of Duty journalist.

Fans might recognise her from TV shows like Death in Paradise, I May Destroy You, Waking the Dead, Holby City, EastEnders, Casualty and Doctors.

After staring her career in television production, Andi went into acting in 2003 and by 2006 she had launched a hugely successful career in stand up comedy.

Why was Gail Vella murdered?

While this is the million dollar question, it seems that perhaps the late journalist could have known more than she should about either the OCG or corrupt police officers, resulting in her being killed to keep her quiet.

The idea that she was murdered by an obsessed fan has also been hinted, but with her killing looking a little too professional for a crazed stalker, we’re not sure this theory will stand the test of time.

Who killed Gail Vella?

So far Terry Boyle is the only one to have been brought in as a suspect in the Gail Vella murder… but while there are some bits of evidence that link him to the crime, there is little for the team behind Operation Lighthouse to go on.

First he happened to be at the suspect’s flat at Beechwood House, and then the police found cuttings of Vella at the flat with Terry’s fingerprints all over them.

Further investigation at Terry’s own flat opposite Kingsgate Printing Services found more images of Vella, also covered in Terry’s DNA – also linking him to the area where Vella was killed.

It seems an unsuspecting Terry is being framed for the murder by the OCG, but after being released without charge, is this the end of his role in this story? Or just the beginning?

Renowned criminal Carl Banks’ name has also been thrown into the ring, with his extensive history of organised crime and firearm offences he is looking to be much more likely Gail’s killer than Terry, but only time will tell.

Line of Duty airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past series and missed episode on BBC iPlayer.