The BBC is giving us the chance to refresh our memories...

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has revealed that classic episodes of the show will be aired on the BBC in a matter of weeks.

The showrunner took to his Twitter account to reveal that fans can watch their favourite crime show on the BBC in the first week of August.

For months we’ve all been desperate to tune into more episodes of the fast-paced drama as we wait for the sixth instalment of the show.

But while there are no new episodes to watch yet, the first series of Line of Duty will be showing on BBC One for the first time ever.

Watch from the very beginning

“#LineofDuty Series 1 is making its @BBCOne debut on Monday and Tuesday nights starting Monday 3 August at 9pm,” show creator Jed Mercurio wrote in a tweet.

“We started as a niche drama on BBC2 back in the summer of 2012. Thanks to our brilliant fans for keeping us on air all these years”.

“I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and existing fans a chance to watch from the very beginning,” he added to the Radio Times.

Unfortunately there’s still no word from the team on when the new series will be hitting screens, after production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jed recently revealed that the sixth season may now have to be reworked in order to reflect a post-lockdown world, which means that some storylines may have to be changed.

Fingers crossed the plot will still give us some inkling as to who the famous H is!

Who is H?

One Line of Duty star recently spoke out about who he doesn’t think it will be, with actor Daniel Mays, who played Sergeant Danny Waldron back in series three, revealing he doesn’t think the mysterious figure will end up being AC-12 boss Superintendent Ted Hastings.

“I don’t think it’s Hastings,” he told Digital Spy.

“They’ve already dangled that carrot and I thought it can’t possibly be Adrian Dunbar.

“But you can’t ever second guess Jed Mercurio [the show’s creator and writer]. I’ve no idea.”

We can’t wait to find out!