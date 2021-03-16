The new series of Line of Duty starts on BBC One this Sunday...

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has revealed that production of series six is yet to be finished, despite the fact the first episode launches on BBC One this weekend.

Fans have been waiting since 2019 for series six to arrive, with production being delayed due to the pandemic shutting down TV studios last year.

The wait for new episodes is finally over, but show creator Jed has admitted that the production is going down to the wire this series.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayke on BBC Radio 5 Live Jed said that while the BBC have the first few episodes of the crime drama, the full series is still yet to be completed.

“The fact is, we’re still in post-production on the series,” said Jed. “We’ve only delivered the first few episodes to the BBC.”

“We’ve still got plenty of time – we will get them all finished by the time they’re due to go out.”

That’s a wrap!

Jed even revealed that despite filming wrapping months ago, they have had to film some extra bits very recently… “We did actually shoot a bit of extra stuff a week or two ago, just to help with the end.”

Jed also admitted that it isn’t usual for the production on Line of Duty to cut it this fine, however, it won’t be a problem…

“Usually there’s a comfortable buffer – normally you build in a lot of wiggle room just in case anything goes wrong.

“It’s just the fact that people are really eager for this to go out, we’re eager for it go out. We’re very flattered that we’ve been fast-tracked. It comes with a necessity to hit deadlines.

“We’ve been very clear, and the BBC have been very supportive, that we would need to get to a certain point before we’re able to guarantee delivery.

It was only when we got to that point, where it was clear we were on the home straight, that we were able to commit to a transmission date.”

Line of Duty series six starts on BBC One on Sunday 21st March 2021 at 9pm.