Line of Duty fans are all loving THIS iconic moment from tonight’s episode

Line of Duty fans are all talking about ONE thing after tonight's episode...



** WARNING - SPOILERS FOR THE WHOLE OF SERIES 6 BELOW, INCLUDING EPISODE 6**

But while we might have discovered the fate of Ryan Pilkington and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and also got more answers about why Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) has been acting so suspiciously for the whole series, there is something entirely different that fans are talking about.

Fans of the show just can’t get enough of Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and his Ted-isms… he has become iconic for his one liners over the years, but tonight he pulled it out of the bag.

As DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) joined Ted in the interview room to interrogate Jo Davidson about her links to organised crime, you could have cut the tension with a knife.

Not only was the scene probably one of the best interrogation scenes ever seen in Line of Duty, but it also produced one of Ted’s best lines.

As they grilled Jo only to have her answer with ‘No comment’ every five minutes, Ted was losing patience and replied with ‘Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey, can we just move this interview on’… leaving fans thrilled.

Viewers took to social media to share their joy at Ted’s new saying… no doubt one to go down in the Line of Duty history book…

Also in tonight’s episode we saw Jo in danger as she was lead to her prison cell, only for dodgy prison officers to try and track her down.

Meanwhile, Carmichael cemented herself as the new most-hated character in Line of Duty. With Ryan now dead, she has quickly filled his shoes.

There is also the matter of Ted being forced to retire.

Will he manage to work out who H is before the end of the series and save his career?

With only one more episode left of series 6, it seems time is running out, but we don’t think Ted will go down without a fight.

Let’s hope he pulls it out of the bag next Sunday night.

Line of Duty continues on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.