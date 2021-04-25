Trending:

Line of Duty fans are all loving THIS iconic moment from tonight’s episode

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Line of Duty fans are all talking about ONE thing after tonight's episode...

** WARNING - SPOILERS FOR THE WHOLE OF SERIES 6 BELOW, INCLUDING EPISODE 6**

Line of Duty fans have just watched the penultimate episode of season 6 and what a cracking episode it was.

But while we might have discovered the fate of Ryan Pilkington and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and also got more answers about why Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonaldhas been acting so suspiciously for the whole series, there is something entirely different that fans are talking about.

Fans of the show just can’t get enough of Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbarand his Ted-isms… he has become iconic for his one liners over the years, but tonight he pulled it out of the bag.

Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

We can’t get enough of Ted and his Ted-isms (Picture: BBC)

As DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), Steve Arnott (Martin Compstonjoined Ted in the interview room to interrogate Jo Davidson about her links to organised crime, you could have cut the tension with a knife.

Not only was the scene probably one of the best interrogation scenes ever seen in Line of Duty, but it also produced one of Ted’s best lines.

Steve and Chloe in Line of Duty

Tonight’s episode was packed full of drama (Picture: BBC)

As they grilled Jo only to have her answer with ‘No comment’ every five minutes, Ted was losing patience and replied with ‘Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey, can we just move this interview on’… leaving fans thrilled.

Viewers took to social media to share their joy at Ted’s new saying… no doubt one to go down in the Line of Duty history book…

Also in tonight’s episode we saw Jo in danger as she was lead to her prison cell, only for dodgy prison officers to try and track her down.

Meanwhile, Carmichael cemented herself as the new most-hated character in Line of Duty. With Ryan now dead, she has quickly filled his shoes.

There is also the matter of Ted being forced to retire.

Will he manage to work out who H is before the end of the series and save his career?

With only one more episode left of series 6, it seems time is running out, but we don’t think Ted will go down without a fight.

Let’s hope he pulls it out of the bag next Sunday night.

Line of Duty continues on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX