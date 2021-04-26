Eagle-eyed Line of Duty fans have been paying close attention as always...



*WARNING - SPOILERS FOR ALL EPISODES OF LINE OF DUTY SEASON 6 BELOW*

Line of Duty fans were left shocked last night as the penultimate episode of season 6 saw Marcus Thurwell killed off before he’d even made it onto our screens.

But is everything as it seems?

Marcus Thurwell, played by James Nesbitt, has only been seen in photographs as Steve Arnott and Chloe Bishop worked out his links to organised crime in episode 5.

Not only have AC-12 worked out that Thurwell has connections to past investigations like Sands Views, but he was also part of the Lawrence Christopher case which has now been linked to investigative journalist Gail Vella and her murder.

When Jo was shown Thurwell’s image during her interview in the interrogation room in episode 6 she appeared to recognise his face. But is that becasue he was the one calling the shots? Could he be H?

Where is Thurwell?

It was discovered that Thurwell had managed to avoid any questioning over his corrupt activity and escaped to sunny Spain for a new life.

But despite his location being found by the Spanish police, it appeared that it was too little too late when the police raided Thurwell’s villa only to find the dead bodies of a man and a woman.

Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), who was watching the drama over in Spain unfold on a computer screen with Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), took the news that Thurwell was dead particularly badly.

Ted was frustrated that another lead into who H could be, plus his chance to save his career, had been halted once again.

A red herring?

But what if Thurwell isn’t dead? Could the body in the Spanish villa be a red herring?

Fans have got a theory that Thurwell has faked his own death after finding out AC-12 were on to him.

They have even spotted that one of the police officers working on the raid of Thurwell’s home looked suspiciously like actor James Nesbitt…

So could Thurwell be found alive and well and brought in for questioning after all?

Or is Ted’s career still going to be left hanging by a thread?

Line of Duty continues on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.