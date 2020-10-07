Have Line of Duty fans just worked out a big series six twist?

Line of Duty fans have spotted what could potentially be a huge spoiler after studying photos shared on Twitter by the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio.

Fans have been waiting patiently for series six to hit their screens after filming was delayed due to lockdown.

And while filming is still underway, meaning the new series is still a way of airing, fans have been getting an insight into what to expect from the coming series as Jed shares behind the scenes pictures on his social media account.

But the latest batch shared by Jed have revealed something surprising.

Fans spot a spoiler?

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Martin Compston’s character, Steve Arnott, isn’t sporting his usual Sergent rank insignia on his uniform.

The mystery has left fans convinced that Steve could have been demoted to PC… something that would be a huge spoiler for the new series.

After spotting in one of the photos of Steve in his uniform one fan commented: “Has Steve been demoted?”.

While another added: “Stevie boy demoted to PC?”.

A third fan suggested that perhaps Steve could simply be undercover, which could explain the change in uniform.

Filming is well underway

As well as showing Martin Compston in his role as Steve Arnott, the pictures also see Vicky McClure in her role as DI Kate Fleming, and Adrian Dunbar as the iconic Superintendent Ted Hastings.

The cast could also be seen sticking to social distancing rules during their break from filming.

Line of Duty series 6 will air on BBC One in 2021 – see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy.

You can catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer now.