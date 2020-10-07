Trending:

Line of Duty fans spot something very wrong with the latest filming pictures for series 6

Have Line of Duty fans just worked out a big series six twist?

Line of Duty fans have spotted what could potentially be a huge spoiler after studying photos shared on Twitter by the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio.

Fans have been waiting patiently for series six to hit their screens after filming was delayed due to lockdown.

And while filming is still underway, meaning the new series is still a way of airing, fans have been getting an insight into what to expect from the coming series as Jed shares behind the scenes pictures on his social media account.

But the latest batch shared by Jed have revealed something surprising.

Fans spot a spoiler?

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Martin Compston’s character, Steve Arnott, isn’t sporting his usual Sergent rank insignia on his uniform.

Line of Duty

Fans are worried that Steve Arnott has been demoted in series 6 after seeing this picture (Picture: Jed Mercurio/Twitter)

The mystery has left fans convinced that Steve could have been demoted to PC… something that would be a huge spoiler for the new series.

After spotting in one of the photos of Steve in his uniform one fan commented: “Has Steve been demoted?”.

While another added: “Stevie boy demoted to PC?”.

Line of Duty

Filming is well underway for series six of Line of Duty (Picture: Jed Mercurio/Twitter)

A third fan suggested that perhaps Steve could simply be undercover, which could explain the change in uniform.

Filming is well underway 

As well as showing Martin Compston in his role as Steve Arnott, the pictures also see Vicky McClure in her role as DI Kate Fleming, and Adrian Dunbar as the iconic Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Line of Duty

Cast and crew have been sticking to social distancing rules while taking a break from filming (Picture: Jed Mercurio/Twitter)

The cast could also be seen sticking to social distancing rules during their break from filming.

Line of Duty series 6 will air on BBC One in 2021 – see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy. 

You can catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer now. 

