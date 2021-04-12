Line of Duty: FIRST LOOK as Anna Maxwell Martin returns as DCS Carmichael

Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael returns to Line of Duty - should Ted Hastings be worried?

Line of Duty Season 6 has kept us on the edge of our seats for the past four Sunday evenings, and now there is even more exciting news as Anna Maxwell Martin returns as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael.

The character will make a comeback for episode 5 of Season 6, which airs on Sunday 18th April at 9pm.

TV star Anna Maxwell Martin is known for her role as Julia in the brilliant comedy Motherland.

She has also starred in shows like Bleak House and Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None.

But what brings Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael back to Line of Duty?

Watch out, Ted!

The last time we saw no-nonsense DCS Carmichael was in Season 5 when she was brought in as an independent investigator from AC-3 as suspicions surrounding Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) mounted.

Thankfully Ted was let off with a warning and lived to rule AC-12 for another day, however could DCS Carmichael’s return spell more trouble for the Superintendent?

With Ted now facing an early retirement – a decision that has been taken out of his hands – AC-12 could soon be merged with other anti-corruption units.

So could DCS Carmichael be returning to take over as the head of anti-corruption in the reshuffle?

Speaking of her return to the BBC One crime thriller, Anna Maxwell Martin says: “Pat’s back!

“I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Series 1-5 and Series 6 so far are available on BBC iPlayer.