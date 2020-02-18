BBC releases first look images as Line of Duty series 6 begins filming

Jed Mercurio's hit thriller is returning soon...



Set a year and a half after the events of series 5, Line of Duty will pick up with a brand new case for AC-12 soon. And this time the BBC1 thriller will focus on a mysterious Detective Chief Inspector…

DCI Joanne Davidson will be played by Boardwalk Empire and Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald. The BBC has described her as an “enigmatic senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case”.

Welcoming her to the series, creator Jed Mercurio said, “DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

The character of Joanne Davidson joins series favourites Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), where she quickly becomes a new suspect.

A first look snap sees Arnott briefing AC-12 on DCI Davidson, we wonder what Steve’s telling them all?

In a new tweet, Jed wrote, “First day of filming #LineofDuty6 @BBCOne @worldprods. It’s great to be back on the hunt for bent coppers. Rest assured our camera crew will do better than my amateur snaps.”

Fans will also see some brand new faces this series. Our Girl star Shalom Brune-Franklin, This is England’s Perry Fitzpatrick, and Doctor Foster star Prasanna Puwanarajah are all joining the cast. So plenty to look forward to.

The sixth series of Line of Duty is due to premiere on BBC1 later this year, but an official release date has not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster.

Line of Duty series 1 – 5 is available on demand via BBC iPlayer.