Bloodlands is the latest series by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, and a first look trailer has just landed.

Set in Northern Ireland, the series stars James Nesbitt as police detective Tom Brannick.

Until now we only had a synopsis for Bloodlands, but a 50 second trailer has given us a proper glimpse of what to expect.

The moody and tense trailer sees Nesbitt’s character explaining who Goliath is, and revealed that he murdered his wife.

Interspersed with shots of police raids, fights and the Northern Irish backdrop, the trailer definitely sells the new drama without giving too much away.

Who is Goliath, and will they be able to track him down before time runs out?

Huge drama heading for the BBC

According to the BBC, the synopsis for Bloodlands is as follows…

“When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

“Bloodlands follows his hunt for the legendary assassin known as ‘Goliath’, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher.”

The series was written by Chris Brandon, and leading man James Nesbitt has praised the script. He said: “It’s great to be back making a drama in and about Northern Ireland, which now has a film and television industry as good as any in the world. “We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in County Down, which are very exciting and psychologically complex. I can’t wait to start.”

Joining James Nesbitt is a great line-up of actors, including Lisa Dwan (Top Boy, Trust), Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude, The Dig), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street, Vienna Blood), Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game Of Thrones) and Lola Petticrew (My Left Nut, Come Home).

We currently don’t have a confirmed release date for Bloodlands, but watch this space and we’ll be sure to update you!