Is Llama secretly part of AC-12?

The Masked Dancer is in full swing, and fans are convinced that Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is the one hiding behind Llama.

While the actress obviously hasn’t confirmed or denied her involvement in the series, she did post a tweet which definitely seemed to be aimed at fans of the ITV guessing game.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, Vicky wrote: “Been an aLLAM’ingly hot day!”, an obvious reference to the costume featured on the show.

But is Vicky really Llama, or is she just teasing hopeful fans?

This tweet isn’t the only clue that points to Vicky, as one of the clues on the show is “I am a Northern drama queen” which could fit her perfectly as she’s from Nottingham and of course, has experience with drama!

Other clues include that they’re a country girl at heart, they swear and have “a reputation”, and that they like keeping active and eating greens.

Vicky definitely seems to fit the bill so far, but other theories include Zoe Ball and Geri Horner.

Beetroot is unmasked

The competition has already unmasked Louise Redknapp and Diversity star Jordan Banjo, and burlesque star Dita Von Teese is the most recent celebrity to leave the competition.

Dita shared her departure on Instagram, writing: “#BeetaVonTeese? How could I resist! With so many incredible dancers on the #MaskedDancerUK, I suspected I’d ultimately be BEET and get my asparagASS handed to me in the dance off by a #knickerbockerglory 🍦…it was worth it! Haven’t laughed so much all year. Traveling all the way over from 🥬KALE-ifornia, I figured I wouldn’t be guessed.”

She added: “Grateful to @maskedsingeruk for giving this #burlesque hoofer a chance to be a part of this hilarious experience. Thanks to all the lovely and supportive dancers, patient choreographers and my fellow contestants. Can’t wait to see everyone revealed this week! @MaskedSingerUK”

The Masked Dancer continues on ITV on Tuesday 1st June at 7:30pm.