Filming is well under way for series six...

Line of Duty fans have been given a special treat ahead of the next series after director Jed Mercurio shared some exciting behind the scenes pictures.

The Line of Duty boss delighted his followers on Twitter by sharing pictures of the cast and crew busy filming series six of the police drama.

The images show Vicky McClure returning to her role as DI Kate Fleming, and Adrian Dunbar as the iconic Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Fans have been desperate to see what AC-12 have been getting up to since series five ended last year.

Sadly filming for the new series has been delayed thanks to lockdown, but thankfully production is now back up and running.

Jed shared images of everyone filming again, and fans have been left delighted with the sneaky peak into what is coming up in the new series.

Also with the images of actress Vicky filming again, Jed wrote: “#LineOfDuty 6: V-Mc is back and bent coppers are quaking in their boots ⁦@Vicky_McClure

With the images of Adrian Dunbar, Jed added: “#LineOfDuty6: he’s finally floated up the Lagan to join ⁦@Vicky_McClure and @martin_compston…the Gaffer himself Mr. Adrian Dunbar.”

At the start of this month the BBC shared an image of Martin Compston back in the role of Steve Arnott.

Martin could be seen filming with the rest of the production team, who were all sticking to social distancing rules and wearing masks.

Martin spoke about what it was like to be back on set after a break in filming…

“It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line of Duty team!”

Line of Duty will air on BBC One in 2021 – see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy.