Trending:

Line of Duty fans beside themselves as NEW LOOK behind the scenes pictures emerge

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Filming is well under way for series six...

Line of Duty fans have been given a special treat ahead of the next series after director Jed Mercurio shared some exciting behind the scenes pictures.

The Line of Duty boss delighted his followers on Twitter by sharing pictures of the cast and crew busy filming series six of the police drama.

Line of Duty BBC One

Fans are thrilled to see filming well underway for series 6 of Line of Duty (Picture: Jed Mercurio/Twitter)

The images show Vicky McClure returning to her role as DI Kate Fleming, and Adrian Dunbar as the iconic Superintendent Ted Hastings.

More: Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2020 – full line-up now confirmed! 

Fans have been desperate to see what AC-12 have been getting up to since series five ended last year.

Sadly filming for the new series has been delayed thanks to lockdown, but thankfully production is now back up and running.

Line of Duty BBC One

Adrian is back in his role as The Gaffer (Picture: Jed Mercurio/Twitter)

Jed shared images of everyone filming again, and fans have been left delighted with the sneaky peak into what is coming up in the new series.

Also with the images of actress Vicky filming again, Jed wrote: “#LineOfDuty 6: V-Mc is back and bent coppers are quaking in their boots ⁦@Vicky_McClure

With the images of Adrian Dunbar, Jed added: “#LineOfDuty6: he’s finally floated up the Lagan to join ⁦@Vicky_McClure and @martin_compstonthe Gaffer himself Mr. Adrian Dunbar.”

Line of Duty BBC One

Jed Mercurio shared this image of Vicky getting back into her role as Kate Fleming (Picture: Jed Mercurio/Twitter)

At the start of this month the BBC shared an image of Martin Compston back in the role of Steve Arnott.

Martin could be seen filming with the rest of the production team, who were all sticking to social distancing rules and wearing masks.

Line of Duty series six filming restarting

The BBC shared this image of filming getting underway for series six of Line of Duty (Picture: ITV)

Martin spoke about what it was like to be back on set after a break in filming…

“It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line of Duty team!”

Line of Duty will air on BBC One in 2021 – see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy. 

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX