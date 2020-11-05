Naughty Line of Duty pair play prank on Adrian Dunbar during filming

Line of Duty stars are enjoying messing about on set... well Martin and Vicky are, we're not sure about Adrian!

Line of Duty actors Martin Compston and Vicky McClure have been busy pranking co-star Adrian Dunbar.

Showrunner Jed Mercurio shared a tweet of the pair messing about behind Adrian inbetween shooting scenes for the eagerly-anticipated new series.

Vicky, who plays Kate Fleming, can be seen giving Adrian bunny ears! Meanwhile, Martin (Steve Arnott), is seen laughing. Jed captioned the picture: “Poor Gaffer… he gets no respect around here.” Adrian of course plays their boss on the show, Ted Hastings.

The trio recently made an hilarious appearance together on Celebrity Gogglebox. Viewers loved the fact that Adrian came across like a father bemused by his wayward “children”. There was a great moment where Adrian kept an entirely deadpan expression while Martin and Vicky looked terrified watching the horror film Scream.

Meanwhile, Jed shared further filming shots from Line of Duty. He captioned the snaps: “Grilling a bent copper… before and after”. In the first picture the three cops are looking ready for action. While in the second they look exhausted after interrogating the mystery suspect.

Fans are waiting patiently for series six which has been delayed due to the first lockdown. But with filming now up and running hopefully we won’t have too long to wait.

Fans recently thought they’d spotted a potential spoiler when a snap was taken showing Steve without his Sergeant rank insignia on his uniform. Does this mean Steve is demoted for some mystery reason in the new run? Or is he simply undercover?

When it was announced that filming had restarted, Jed said: “We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times.”

Line of Duty series 6 will air on BBC1 in 2021 – see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy. You can catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer now.