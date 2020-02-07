Line of Duty has been a hit with fans since it started six seasons ago...

Its complicated dramas and dense plot lines have left Line of Duty viewers on the edge of their seats since it hit screens and when it’s on fans cannot stop obsessing over it.

However, among a whole labyrinth of complicated storylines there’s bound to be a plot hole or two here and there.

During the first few seasons of the show viewers were introduced to the undercover officers of the show’s internal investigations unit.

Kate Fleming, played by Vicky McClure, Steve Arnott, played by Martin Compston and Ted Hastings, played by Adrian Dunbar.

And of course there was Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan, played by Craig Parkinson – the mole in the team who was sent in by an organised crime group.

The latter was nicknamed ‘Dot’ after beloved longtime EastEnders character Dot Cotton, due to his similar surname.

So this obvious reference would lead people to believe that the team had watched the East London-based soap at some point or the other.

However, it raises the question as to whether anyone realised that one of the team looked curiously like somebody from the soap.

Sergeant Danny Waldron is played by the same actor that played EastEnders’ Kevin back in the nineties, actor Daniel Mays.

And it turns out that he’s not the only one.

Actor Jason Watkins, who played Tim Ifield in the crime drama, also played Walford’s Gerry Fairweather back in the late eighties.

And then there was lawyer Jimmy Lakewell, who was played by Patrick Baladi, the same actor who played Albert Square’s Dom back in 2003.

And of course PC Rod Kennedy, played by actor Will Mellor, who also played Warren Stamp in EastEnders.

There’s also EastEnders’ Cliff actor Tony Pitts, who played Chief Superintendent Hargreaves in the crime show, and actor Ace Bhatti who played PCC Rohan Sindhwani in Line of Duty and Dr Yusef Khan in the weeknight soap.

How curious!