We've gathered all the Line of Duty backstage gossip from series six just for you...

With only a few days to wait until Line of Duty series six starts back on our screens, we grilled those behind the best crime drama on TV to find all the gossip.

After a two year wait since series five, fans have been waiting patiently for the next instalment of drama from Superintendent Ted Hastings and his team at AC-12.

And, there is plenty to look forward to in series six, as executive producer, Simon Heath, has revealed there are some huge twists and turns coming our way.

whatsontv.co.uk recently joined Simon, show creator Jed Mercurio and cast members Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) and Kelly Macdonald (DCI Joanne Davidson) for a chat ahead of the new series.

Here is everything we found out about the new series from those in the know…

There are bombshells you won’t see coming

When asked about whether series six has any moments that might break the internet, Simon confirmed there were with a simple, “Yes, I do!”.

Obviously it is impossible for him to elaborate without giving away any spoilers, so we will just have to wait and see. But, talk about exciting!

The cast found an intriguing way to pass the time

Kate Fleming star Vicky McClure and newcomer Kelly Macdonald revealed they spent their time doing jigsaw puzzles between takes… “It was a jigsaw that never got completed,” admitted Vicky.

“Kelly brought in a jigsaw which will stress me out forever, because it was the hardest one I’ve ever seen. We were doing puzzles way before everyone else during lockdown, we are so rock and roll!

Ted Hastings has a new saying

Every Line of Duty fans knows Ted is famous for his Northern Irish sayings… and this series he has a new one – ‘Houl Yer Whisht!’ – which literally translates into ‘Please be quiet’.

Adrian admitted that he’s got a soft spot for his character’s sayings… “They’ve taken on a life of their own now haven’t they?” he laughs. “They’ve become drinking games. You can do all kinds of things with the ‘fellas’ and the ‘mother of gods’.

“Mother of god came from my dad. He used to say it all the time. So it’s a kind of a little nod towards him.”

Kelly Macdonald had never watched the show before landing the role

While Line of Duty might have been on our screens since 2012, Kelly admitted she hadn’t watched a single episode before joining the cast… “I was aware of Line of Duty, but I hadn’t watched it. I spent a number of years in New York filming and I missed a huge amount of British pop culture.

“I knew the show was huge, but I had to start watching it when I got the offer and see what it was all about!”

Martin Compston had a hilarious waistcoat drama

Vicky let slip that when the cast and crew returned to filming following lockdown, Martin Compston had a slight wardrobe malfunction where Steve Arnott’s infamous waistcoats didn’t fit…

“I think he was being slightly dramatic to be fair, but he went back to Vegas and obviously had a few In-N-Out Burgers! He just chilled out as we all did during lockdown.

“He had to to self isolate for two weeks when he came back so production got him an exercise bike for his flat and apparently he just ate soup for two weeks!”

They had to build a brand new set because of Covid

As with all TV shows there are currently a lot of social distancing rules to stick to. Vicky admitted there were quite a few changes to get used to after returning from lockdown…

“There was a traffic light system on set and only certain members of crew were allowed on set the same time as cast.

“We also built a set so that we have ventilation in certain areas. For example the AC-12 interview room is not great for COVID in a glass contained box. So, as much as we use the original set for other things, we used a new set and you genuinely can’t tell the difference.”

The cast watch the show in real time – just like us!

Adrian admitted that the cast all watch the episodes as they air, just like everyone else…

“We watch it like the audience because it’s such a collective experience watching the show. It’s great to sit back with everybody else and watch it in real time.”

Line of Duty series 6 starts on Sunday 21st March on BBC One at 9pm. You can also catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer.