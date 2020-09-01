Line of Duty reveals filming has finally restarted on series six

Our Line of Duty heroes are at last back on the case

Line of Duty has finally restarted making series six after filming stopped earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And to give fans a glimpse into how the show is being shot now, the Beeb released a picture featuring Martin Compston as Steve Arnott in which you can clearly see members of the crew wearing facemasks.

Martin says: “It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line of Duty team!”

Showrunner Jed Mercurio has previously said that some of the story for series six of Line of Duty might need to be rewritten.

“We’re all considering [a re-write],” he said back in May. “We shot for four weeks in a pre-lockdown world, and all that material would have to be re-shot if we were going to change things.

“That would have huge cost implications, but we are considering it.”

It’s unclear whether the plot has had to be rewritten, but the BBC did confirm that the story will still centre on AC-12’s investigation into DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Kelly MacDonald).

Davidson is the senior investigating officer in an unsolved murder case and her activities bring her to the attention of our heroes, Arnott, DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Adrian Dunbar (Supt. Ted Hastings).

Adrian says of being back: “Even with the imposition of Covid restrictions I can’t hide my excitement at getting the team back together. So many people wondering…what happens next?”

Vicky adds: “Been sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to it and seeing the Line of Duty family.”

While Jed says: “We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times.”

Series six of Line of Duty will air on BBC1 in 2021 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).