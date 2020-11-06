Line of Duty season six – release date, cast, plot, trailer and H theories

Line of Duty season six promises to be explosive once more!

Line of Duty season six will see AC-12’s finest – Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) back for a new case.

Written again by Jed Mercurio, season six will also feature Trainspotting and Harry Potter star Kelly Macdonald.

Line of Duty season six release date

Line of Duty season six will air on BBC1 in 2021. The drama is currently being filmed still and the BBC is yet to announce an exact start date. Filming was delayed by the first pandemic lockdown, so originally the series may have aired in 2020. But that’s now not possible.

What’s the plot?

Each of the first five series of Line of Duty sees the story revolving around one central character the team are investigating. The pivotal character this time is DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly MacDonald. Our heroes – Ted, Kate and Steve – will be investigating Davidson, the senior officer on an unsolved murder case. AC-12 will perhaps be asking whether Davidson played a part herself in the murder. And, if she’s a bent copper – we all know that Hastings hates bent coppers!

Will we find out who H is in season six of Line of Duty?

Well, we know – or think we know – that H isn’t one officer but a group of four corrupt officers. Three of them have been exposed – but during his dying declaration corrupt officer DI Cottan signalled via morse code that there are four “Hs”. There’s always been a rumour amongst fans that Hastings might be the fourth dodgy cop. But surely that can’t be the case? Come on, not Ted!

Who’s in the cast?

Alongside the regular cast and Kelly Macdonald, we know that newcomers Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Perry Fitzpatrick (Downton Abbey), Andi Osho (I May Destroy You) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster) will also be joining the series.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space?

What else do we know?

Vicky McClure, who plays Kate, has described the scripts “as incredible”. There’s been a picture of Steve without his sergeant rank insignia on his uniform. Has Steve been demoted? Or is he simply undercover?

Series six is filmed in Belfast.

Line of Duty series 6 will air on BBC1 in 2021 – see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy. You can catch up on series 1-5 on BBC iPlayer now.