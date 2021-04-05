Line of Duty had us all gripped last night as PC Ryan Pilkington showed his true colours in a dramatic third episode, here's what else we learnt…

In last night’s Line of Duty Season 6 PC Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) showed just what he is capable of, as he successfully murdered another officer, PC Lisa Patel, and tried to nobble suspect Terry Boyle (Tommy Jessop) too.

As Terry was brought in for further questioning, Ryan quietly told Terry that he was, ‘still his best mate’ and that, ‘everything will be fine if you keep your mouth shut.’

Ryan then grabbed the steering wheel of the police car that Lisa was driving, with Terry in the backseat, making it career off the road and into a lake.

Everyone managed to get out the sinking car so evil Ryan then had to brutally drown Lisa and was attempting to do the same to Terry when DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), who had been following them, jumped to Terry’s aid.

Even the show’s creator Jed Mercurio was impressed by the dramatic water scenes.

But Ryan’s murderous actions were not the only shocking event in last night’s gripping instalment, here’s our summary of what else went on in Line of Duty episode three…

1. How corrupt is DCI Jo Davidson?

Last night’s episode seem to suggest that Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) is up to her neck in corruption and she’s prepared to do anything to keep AC-12 off her back.

After suspiciously ending the interview with Terry early, just as her and Kate were getting somewhere, she then lied about her relationship with Sergeant Farida Jatri.

She was then far too pleased to see her boss, DSI Ian Buckells, arrested for perverting the course of justice. Has Jo framed Ian to take the heat away from herself?

But the most damming evidence has to be when we saw Jo at her computer communicating with an ‘unknown user.’ Surely this confirms she is talking to an OCG? But how deep into the Organised Crime Gang is she? And is she being blackmailed to cover up Gail Vella’s murder?

2. Is DS Steve Arnott about to fail a drugs test?

It was an interesting episode for DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston). He was panicked by the appearance of routine drug testing officers, which is understandable, if Ted asked him to jump he’d rattle with the number of pain killers he’s popping.

But his relationship with Steve Corbett’s widow Steph is also intriguing. He was back and forth to her house, eventually staying the night and opening up to her about his back problems and how important his job is to him.

The next morning however, after Steph had left, he couldn’t resist having a nosey around the place. He found an envelope of money stashed in the loft. We know that Ted gave this to Steph, but how much does Steve know?

3. Sergeant Farida Jatri – is she being set up and will she be ok?

It was Farida’s call to Steve that started Ac-12’s investigation into Jo Davidson and the Gail Vella murder case.

Last night Farida had her wrist broken while in police custody. As Steve said, only an OCG can get into prison (where Farida was being held after burner phones were found at her house) and for now it looks like the intimidation has worked as Farida no longer wants to cooperate with AC-12.

4.Can someone stop PC Ryan Pilkington working for the police please?

It took a while, but finally Kate and Steve worked out who Ryan Pilkington really is. They weren’t especially quick to do anything about it in last night’s episode though!

5. How important is the freezer from Terry Doyle’s flat?

Steve and his colleague Chloe found the freezer removed from Terry Doyle’s flat at a scrapyard. Traces of DNA were found inside that matched Jackie Laverty.

Who is Jackie Laverty? Well, back in series one she was murdered by a OCG who then went on to blackmail DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James), who she was having an affair with, for the killing.

The find seems to support Steve’s hunch that Terry’s flat was being used by an OCG in a practice known as cuckooing. The OCG have taken it over to use it as they please, including hiding bodies.

6. Has Kate been working undercover this whole time?

Was there a special nod between Kate and Ted last night that suggested something else was going on?

As Kate came back to AC-12 to say she definitely knew something dodgy was going on with the investigation of Gail Vella’s murder, we spotted a moment between the two of them.

Was that an acknowledgement that Ted forgives Kate for leaving, or something else? Are Ted and Kate working together without Steve’s knowledge? And if so have they lost trust in their colleague and friend?

Only one thing is for certain, there will be more questions than answers next week too! We can’t wait.

Line of Duty airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past series and missed episode on BBC iPlayer.