Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar lands new BBC presenting job

Line of Duty legend is heading to Have I Got News For You

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar will be hosting an episode of Have I Got News For You, it’s been revealed.

The hugely popular actor, famed for his role as AC-12 boss Ted Hastings in the hit BBC drama, will be making his first appearance on the popular panel show.

Adrian will be dishing out red notices to team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton if they step out of line.

He might also serve regulation 15 notices to the guest panellists, who will be comedian Katherine Ryan and journalist Tim Shipman.

We hope that Adrian gets in at least one reference to bent coppers in his episode! This isn’t the first time Adrian has popped up as himself recently on television. Adrian made a guest appearance on a special charity edition of Gogglebox alongside his Line of Duty co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure.

Gogglebox fans loved Adrian’s dry sense of humour on the Channel 4 hit, dubbing it an “ice cool” performance. Adrian will no doubt be bringing all that sense of fun to his hosting role on Have I Got News For You.

Adrian will be hosting the second episode of Have I Got News For You, which is due to go out on Friday April 16 at 9pm on BBC1.

Ex Doctor Who star David Tennant will be fronting the first episode of the new series. Captains Ian and Paul will be joined that week by comedian Jack Dee and journalist Helen Lewis. The first episode of the new series goes out on Friday April 9 at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, Adrian will be once again seen as Ted Hastings as Line of Duty Season 6 continues on BBC1 this Sunday at 9pm.

The opening episode of the new series attracted nearly 10 million viewers. That was the highest ever audience for the show, topping the 9.1 million viewers who tuned in for the final episode of Line of Duty Season 5.

Catch Adrian Dunbar’s Have I Got News For You appearance on Friday April 16 at 9pm on BBC1 (see our TV guide for full listings).