Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar announces exciting new role

Adrian Dunbar is swapping catching criminals for exploring Ireland...

Channel 5 has announced that Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar will present a brand new series called Scenic Ireland.

Adrian, who is best known for playing Line of Duty’s Superintendent Ted Hastings since 2012, has returned to his roots this new two-part series.

The series, coming to our screens later this year, will see Adrian journeying through the wild and captivating scenery along one of the world’s most impressive coastlines.

Alone the way Adrian will be stopping off to catch up with old friends, whilst also making new ones.

The actor will take on the adventure of a lifetime as he climbs to the summit of Skellig Michael to swapping stories with the last salmon fisherman on Carrick a Rede.

This is also a personal journey for Adrian, who will be sampling the hearty food from his homeland, while soaking up the breathtaking views.

Speaking of his new project, which is a big departure from his usual time spent filming police thriller Line of Duty, Adrian said: “This has been the most wonderful trip, seeing old friends and visiting places I had dreamed of going to for years… a truly memorable experience.”

Emma-Rosa Dias, Managing Director of Belfast based production company, Afro-Mic, shared an insight into the dramas surrounding filming… “We’d planned to film in sunny May, but the pandemic had other ideas.

“With rigorous Covid training, a tight 5-person team and regular testing, Adrian and the crew were able to hit the road safely… just in time for Storm Ellen!

“But then where would a series about Ireland be without a bit of dramatic weather?! We’ve loved sharing such a personal journey with Adrian, and we are so excited to be showing off our gorgeous Irish coastline.”

Scenic Ireland will air on Channel 5 later this year.