Line of Duty star rules out this key ‘H’ suspect – but is he right?!

We need to know!

Line of Duty is one of those series that keeps us all hooked from start until finish leaving us all desperate for another instalment.

While each of the BBC police drama’s five seasons is in the habit of wrapping up several major storylines by the end of the series, the programme always leaves us wanting more with its ongoing plot line.

Between wondering whether ‘dirty’ cops will be caught, hoping that those wronged will get justice, and worrying about our very own AC-12 favourites, there’s always a reason for us to tune in to the next series.

And one storyline that has gripped us all for a few series now is the mystery of traitorous senior police detective H.

We first learned of the figure back in series 4, when a video was shown of double-crossing AC-12 officer D.I. Matthew “Dot” Cottan’s (played by Craig Parkinson) dying declaration.

When DS Kate Fleming (played by Vicky McClure) asked him to “blink twice for the first letter” of the name of the senior police officer he had been working for, Dot blinked when she got to the letter H.

However, at the end of season 5, it was suggested that maybe there could be more than one ‘H, after DS Steve Arnott (played by Martin Compston), figured out the Morse code message that Dot has been communicating with his hands during his dying declaration.

“Tap tap tap tap. Tap tap tap tap,” says Kate. “It’s Morse code. Dot dot dot dot.”

“The letter H in Morse code is four dots,” adds Steve. “‘H’ is not an initial, it’s a clue. Four dots. Four caddies. Four police staff in league with organised crime.”

Kate then pointed out three senior police officers who they had already discovered, suggesting that there should be one more who could be taking the reigns.

And now one of the show’s stars has spoken about who he think H may (or may not) be.

Actor Daniel Mays, who played Sergeant Danny Waldron back in series three, opened up on whether he thinks the mysterious figure could be AC-12 boss Superintendent Ted Hastings.

“I don’t think it’s Hastings,” he told Digital Spy. “They’ve already dangled that carrot and I thought it can’t possibly be Adrian Dunbar. But you can’t ever second guess Jed Mercurio [the show’s creator and writer]. I’ve no idea.”

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long to find out!