Line of Duty star Martin Compston has teased a ‘massive bombshell’ in the upcoming series.

The Line of Duty actor, who plays DS Steve Arnott in the hit BBC crime series, opened up about the long-awaited series six when he appeared on The One Show earlier this week with Alex Jones and Chris Ramsay.

The sixth series started filming earlier this year, however was put on hold after four weeks of production due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The team has now continued working on the series, with Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio revealing that the team hope to finish before this Christmas.

And now actor Martin Compston has given an update on the series, revealing that fans could be in for a “massive bombshell”.

Opening up on the new season, he said, “We’ve got a definite date that we’re working towards but there’s no point announcing it because the situation’s so fluid, and it can change daily, so hopefully, we can get it done before Christmas”.

Speaking about upcoming changes to the show, he continued, “I think there will be changes, I mean there’s going to massive changes off camera just because of the protocols and the social distancing, how many people can be on set, no congregating, people off camera wearing masks, it’s going to be a completely different feel.

“In terms of the changes, we really wouldn’t want to compromise the scripts, the scripts are so good, and people are so loyal to the show, there would be no point coming back if we’re going to compromise quality”.

Host Chris enquired about the new series, saying to Martin, “You have filmed episode one and two, you have read episode three and four and you said at the end of four after there’s a massive bombshell”.

Teasing fans about what they could be in store for with the new series, Martin responded, “Well there’s a few before that as well, but just because I don’t have script 5, there’s a big, big question at the end of 4”.

We can’t wait to watch!