Line of Duty star promises BOMBSHELL next episode

Line Of Duty fans have been warned they'll 'need therapy' after episode 5... contains spoilers if you've not seen ep 4!

Line Of Duty Season 6 is back in full swing, and star Martin Compston has promised big things from episode 5 on Sunday, the season’s penultimate episode.

Fans were left reeling from episode 4 after a massive shootout scene involving Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Ruby “Jonesy” Jones (Sherise Blackman) and Jimmy Lakewell (Patrick Baladi), which saw Jonesy being shot dead and Steve managing to shoot his way out of trouble.

On top of this, the episode ended on a massive cliffhanger, which revealed that newcomer Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) was related to an unidentified figure, who fans are assuming is a character from the series’ past. But who is it? And is that who she’s been communicating with via the laptop?

With episode five airing this coming Sunday, Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has teased that fans will “need therapy” following the events of the next instalment.

Taking to Instagram, the star wrote: “Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats. In all seriousness though if you thought Ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of Ep5 👀”

While we don’t know exactly what Martin is referring to, we do know that Line of Duty is welcoming Anna Maxwell Martin back to our screens in episode 5. The BBC has released a first look at DCS Patricia Carmichael in season 6.

Her return may cause some controversies, as the last time she was around she clashed with Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), as she was brought in as an independent investigator from AC-3 following suspicions around Hastings. Though Ted was let off with a warning, Carmichael’s return could spell trouble for the head of AC-12.

Speaking about the role, Anna Maxwell Martin said: “Pat’s back! I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

Line of Duty continues on BBC1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).