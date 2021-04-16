Line of Duty pictures hint at new SHOOTOUT for Steve – could he die?

Line of Duty's 007 is back in action!

Line of Duty cop Steve Arnott is set for another shootout in episode five, new pictures have hinted.

The dramatic pictures released by the BBC ahead of Sunday’s next episode show Steve once again carrying his gun.

In one picture, Steve appears to be shouting a warning, while brandishing a weapon and sporting body armour. He’s joined in the apparent raid by another officer. In a further snap, he’s seen running into action.

During episode four of Line of Duty Season 6, Steve was embroiled in a huge shootout and did his best James Bond impression when taking out a member of the dreaded OCG who was firing from a window.

But will Steve make it out alive of this fresh potential shootout? Actor Martin Compston has already dropped hints this week that episode five will be a huge episode, commenting that fans will “need therapy” after watching the episode.

So, is Steve killed? There’s a general sense of doom hanging around Steve all series. He’s become addicted to pain killers and his life seems to be spiralling out of control. Could this all lead to him doing something rash?

Also, the BBC has teased that AC-12 will “struggle to deal with the repercussions of tragic events” in episode 6.

This suggest that someone on the team dies, although perhaps Steve is responsible for another team member’s death in some way?

What do we know about episode 5 of Line of Duty for certain?

Well, the BBC has revealed that Anna Maxwell Martin returns as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael. The dreaded cop is no doubt going to cause more trouble for Hastings.

The BBC’s official synopsis for episode 5 isn’t giving a lot away. It reads: “AC-12 link Gail Vella’s murder with a historic case of police corruption, and Kate hatches a plan to tell once and for all if Jo is bent.

“They are closer than ever to cracking the case, but when Hastings’ authority is undermined it leaves his team in a potentially dangerous situation.”

It looks like the “potentially dangerous” situation could be the gun battle.

All will be revealed on Sunday as Line of Duty continues (see our TV Guide for full listings).